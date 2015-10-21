How to score free doughnuts, cheap burritos, and more on Halloween

Want more than just free candy this Halloween?

We’ve compiled a list of Halloween dining deals from Chipotle, Krispy Kreme, Sonic, and more.

But beware, you might need to dress up to score some free food!

Chipotle

The Boorito promotion by Chipotle will be back on October 31 after 5 p.m. — but this year there’s a twist. Chipotle will offer $US3 burritos, bowls, salads and tacos to customers dressed in a costume with an “unnecessary” element. For example, a Disney princess with a light saber or a vampire with fairy wings.

But even better — Chipotle considers guacamole necessary, so it will not be extra with this promotion. The point of this is to symbolise the company’s stand against unnecessary additives and preservatives in foods.

Krispy Kreme

Go to the doughnut shop dressed in a costume to receive a free doughnut on Halloween.

Sonic

Get .50 cent corn dogs all day on Halloween at Sonic.

iHop

iHop is offering one free scary face pancake to kids under 12 years old on October 30, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. The deal includes a large buttermilk pancake with a whipped-topping mouth and strawberry nose, served with two mini Oreo cookies and and eight pieces of candy corn on the side to let kids create their own one-of-a-kind Halloween hotcake. (Lucky kids.)

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf

Buy one, get one free pumpkin beverage on October 30 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Baskin Robbins

Get one scoop of ice cream for $US1.30 on October 31.

7-Eleven

