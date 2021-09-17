11 clever Halloween costumes that include a coat

The best Halloween costumes for cold weather include a jacket, Sinéad Persaud – who recently dressed up as Coraline with a yellow raincoat – told Insider.

Growing up in Massachusetts, Sinéad Persaud told Insider that she always had to throw a coat over her princess costumes.

“Costumes are so much more fun when they already include the jacket,” she added.

Persaud recently dressed up as Coraline from the book-turned-film of the same name. In the film, the character wears a yellow raincoat.

