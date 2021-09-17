Search

11 clever Halloween costumes that include a coat

Joey Hadden
Left: Gwen Stacy and Spiderman cosplay RIght: Jon Snow cosplay
You can wear a coat with a Gwen Stacy or Jon Snow Halloween costume. Philip Hartshorn, Kieley Harrington
  • Sometimes, cold weather on Halloween can interfere with costume plans.
  • So, Insider asked designers and cosplayers to send us their warmest looks that include a coat or jacket.
  • From Marvel characters to celebrities, here are their favorite cozy costumes.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The best Halloween costumes for cold weather include a jacket, Sinéad Persaud – who recently dressed up as Coraline with a yellow raincoat – told Insider.
Two photos of a person sitting and standing up in a Coraline costume
dressed up as Coraline. Sinéad Persaud
Growing up in Massachusetts, Sinéad Persaud told Insider that she always had to throw a coat over her princess costumes. 

“Costumes are so much more fun when they already include the jacket,” she added.

Persaud recently dressed up as Coraline from the book-turned-film of the same name. In the film, the character wears a yellow raincoat. 

If you have the hair for it, a Jon Snow costume could keep you warm.
Two photos of a man dressed as Jon Snow with snowy trees in the background
dressed up as Jon Snow. Philip Hartshorn
Actor and filmmaker Philip Hartshorn told Insider he didn’t have an opportunity to get a haircut last year, so he thought Jon Snow from the HBO series “Game of Thrones” would be the perfect Halloween costume. 

He said his outfit came together mostly from clothes he had lying around the house, including a robe. To complete the look, Hartshorn said he bought a cloak from a Halloween store. You can see more photos of his costume on Instagram

Captain Jack Sparrow is another adventurer whose outfit rocks a coat.
A woman dressed as Jack Sparrow steers a wheel
dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow. Rachele Rodio
Rachele Rodio, known online as Johanna Sparrow, has been doing cosplay with her family since 2008, she told Insider. 

She said one of her favorite costumes with a coat is Captain Jack Sparrow from the movie series “Pirates of the Carribean.”

“The Caribbean is hot, and Jack might even go across the sea without his jacket,” Rodio said. “But a real pirate captain always needs a nice hat and a cool coat!”

Dress up like the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with a wool coat, and stay extra warm with gloves and a hat.
A person dressed up as Marvelous Mrs Maisel with townhouses and trees behind her
dressed as Mrs. Maisel. Emilee Shield
Emilee Shield, a cosplayer known online as Our Shield Maiden recently dressed up as Mrs. Maisel in a textured pink dress, a ruby-red wool coat, white gloves, and a brown hat.
Many costumes from the musical “Hamilton” have jackets, including this Alexander Hamilton ensemble.
A woman dressed as Alexander Hamilton
Rodio dressed up as Alexander Hamilton. Rachele Rodio
Rodio recently dressed up as Alexander Hamilton from “Hamilton,” the musical, pairing a shirt with an oversized collar and sleeves with a green jacket. 

The cosplayer said that she “can’t imagine a true founding father without an elegant jacket to match his trousers.”

Don’t forget a makeshift scroll to help you look the part. 

If you have a white hoodie that you don’t mind marking up, you can dress up like Billie Eilish.
Left: woman dressed ass Billie Eilish sits on a short, white staircase outside with greenery behind her. Right: Same woman in same attire poses for an indoor photo in her costume with a white wall behind her
dressed up as Billie Eilish. Katey Blaire
Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish is known for her unique sense of style, with a history of wearing baggy clothing and head-to-toe designer brands like Louis Vuitton (find her best fashion moments here). 

Katey Blaire, who designs and upcycles clothing, told Insider that she made this Eilish-inspired costume herself two years ago. 

“In 2019, Billie Eilish was huge and I wanted to replicate one of her most outlandish outfits,” she said. “This costume was so fun to create and even more fun to wear.”

Blaire said she used paint and permanent markers to re-create the dripping Louis Vuitton symbols. 

“Halloween in Portland, Oregon, is usually pretty chilly,” she added. “So being able to wear a comfy, cozy, yet fabulous sweatsuit was ideal.” 

With a red plaid blazer, you can be Cher from Clueless – or mix it up with a Cher goes to Hogwarts version, like this cosplayer.
The cosplayer poses in her costume outside with a house and trees in the background
Kat put together this costume, a mashup between ‘Clueless’ and ‘Harry Potter.’ Kat Lee
Kat, known as  @kathleezzzy on Instagram, told Insider this Cher-inspired look is one of her favorites.

If it’s too cold for bare legs, Kat recommends swapping out the knee-high socks for tights and the flats for boots. 

With a black leather jacket, you can be Sandy from the film “Grease.”
Two photos show a woman posing dressed at Sandy from Grease in the middle of a street in the fall with cars and tress filled with yellow leaves in the background
Blaire dressed up as Sandy from ‘Grease.’ Katie Blaire
Blaire told Insider that Sandy from the film “Grease” is another look she’s worn for a cold Halloween in Oregon. 

“Sandy from ‘Grease’ is a very recognizable, easy Halloween outfit to put together,” she said. “She rocks the iconic end-of-movie outfit with long pants and a leather jacket — perfect for chilly Halloween nights!”

You could use the same black leather jacket to dress up like Marvel’s Jessica Jones.
Two photos of a woman dressed as Jessica Jones sitting down with a camera in her hand.
dressed up as Jessica Jones. Kieley Harrington
Cosplayer Kieley Harrington recently created a costume of the Marvel character Jessica Jones using clothing she already had. 

“Jessica Jones doesn’t lift dumpsters or punch through concrete without her leather jacket and function fingerless gloves,” Harrington told Insider. 

With a trench coat, you can be another Marvel character: Gwen Stacy from “Spider-Man.”
Left: Gwen Stacy cosplayer stands against the wall with an upside down Spiderman poses next to her. Right: Gwen Stacy Cosplayer stands in front of a wall
Harrington dressed up as Gwen Stacy. Kieley Harrington
Harrington recently dressed up as Gwen Stacy from one of Marvel’s “Spider-Man” story lines. The outfit includes a trench coat layered over a black shirt and a purple skirt. This costume also includes a mask from “Gwen Stacy’s classic comic look,” she said. 
With a brown leather jacket and a pair of jeans, you can be Wolverine.
Left: People stand in Batman and Wolverine costumes Right: Closeup of a man wearing a wolverine costume
dressed up as Wolverine. Beau Walker
Beau Walker, known on Instagram as The Cosplay Dude, had his coat custom-made for this Wolverine costume, he told Insider. To put this look together, you’ll need a similar jacket, blue jeans, and, of course, some claws.
About the Author
Joey Hadden