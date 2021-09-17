11 clever Halloween costumes that include a coat

- Sometimes, cold weather on Halloween can interfere with costume plans.
- So, Insider asked designers and cosplayers to send us their warmest looks that include a coat or jacket.
- From Marvel characters to celebrities, here are their favorite cozy costumes.
“Costumes are so much more fun when they already include the jacket,” she added.
Persaud recently dressed up as Coraline from the book-turned-film of the same name. In the film, the character wears a yellow raincoat.
He said his outfit came together mostly from clothes he had lying around the house, including a robe. To complete the look, Hartshorn said he bought a cloak from a Halloween store. You can see more photos of his costume on Instagram.
She said one of her favorite costumes with a coat is Captain Jack Sparrow from the movie series “Pirates of the Carribean.”
“The Caribbean is hot, and Jack might even go across the sea without his jacket,” Rodio said. “But a real pirate captain always needs a nice hat and a cool coat!”
The cosplayer said that she “can’t imagine a true founding father without an elegant jacket to match his trousers.”
Don’t forget a makeshift scroll to help you look the part.
Katey Blaire, who designs and upcycles clothing, told Insider that she made this Eilish-inspired costume herself two years ago.
“In 2019, Billie Eilish was huge and I wanted to replicate one of her most outlandish outfits,” she said. “This costume was so fun to create and even more fun to wear.”
Blaire said she used paint and permanent markers to re-create the dripping Louis Vuitton symbols.
“Halloween in Portland, Oregon, is usually pretty chilly,” she added. “So being able to wear a comfy, cozy, yet fabulous sweatsuit was ideal.”
If it’s too cold for bare legs, Kat recommends swapping out the knee-high socks for tights and the flats for boots.
“Sandy from ‘Grease’ is a very recognizable, easy Halloween outfit to put together,” she said. “She rocks the iconic end-of-movie outfit with long pants and a leather jacket — perfect for chilly Halloween nights!”
“Jessica Jones doesn’t lift dumpsters or punch through concrete without her leather jacket and function fingerless gloves,” Harrington told Insider.