10 Absolutely Terrifying Wall Street Halloween Costumes

Some firms haze their new employees by making them wear a Halloween costume to work.



Others host employee-only Halloween parties.

So as the holiday that is considered by some to be the year’s best creeps up on us, we thought of a few costume ideas that are perfect for the banker who’s too busy to think of what to wear.

If you think of another idea, please add your suggestions in the comments.

* Another idea: the party, should you have one, could be hosted “on” the QE2, the Queen’s party boat.

Here are our suggestions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.