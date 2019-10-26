These hospitals dress up NICU babies in Halloween costumes, and the photos are too cute

Talia Lakritz
Courtesy of Aurora Health CareNICU babies dressed up for Halloween.
  • Aurora Health Care hospitals in West Allis and Green Bay, Wisconsin, dress up babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for Halloween.
  • The NICU can be a scary, stressful place for families, and the costumes help make people smile.
  • You can vote for your favourite tiny costume on the hospital’s Facebook page.
Two Wisconsin hospitals are doing what they can to make Halloween a little less scary.

For parents with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, newborn hospital stays can be a difficult, anxious time. But Aurora Health Care’s annual Halloween costume contest helps ease some of that tension with adorable getups like butterfly wings and giraffe onesies.

Here are this year’s tiny contestants.

The neonatal intensive care unit is where sick or premature babies stay to receive care.

Courtesy of Aurora Health CareA baby in the NICU.

Some babies receive treatment there for a few days, but others with more serious conditions can stay in the NICU for months.

Two Wisconsin hospitals brightened up their NICUs by dressing the babies in tiny Halloween costumes.

Courtesy of Aurora Health CareA pair of butterflies.

Aurora Women’s Pavilion in West Allis and Aurora BayCare Medical Centre in Green Bay dressed their pint-sized patients in a variety of costumes.

The costumes provide a sense of normalcy in what can be a scary, stressful time for parents.

Courtesy of Aurora Health CareSome adorable bites of candy corn.

“This experience with him for his first 16-days hasn’t been normal,” Brent Beck, father of NICU baby Ashe, told NBC26 Green Bay. “So doing something fun like this feels normal and it has actually been hilarious and fun and a lighthearted thing to kind of joke about and put together.”

Life is a little less scary when you’re dressed as a burrito.

Courtesy of Aurora Health CareNICU babies in cupcake and burrito costumes.

The burrito costume even includes tin foil.

Or a butterfly.

Courtesy of Aurora Health CareA butterfly costume.

The hospitals dressed NICU babies up last Halloween, too.

People can vote for their favourite costumes on Aurora’s Facebook page.

Courtesy of Aurora Health CareA jack-o’-lantern and a giraffe.

The winner and two runners-up of the contest will take home prizes, according to Aurora.

These little fighters are real-life superheroes.

Courtesy of Aurora Health CareRobin and Batman.

