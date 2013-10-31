THEN & NOW: The Cast Of 'Halloween'

Compass International Pictures ‘Halloween’ defined the horror film genre — all on a tiny budget of $US300,000.

35 years ago, a masked Michael Myers escaped from his psychiatric ward and stalked the town of Haddonfield in 1978 classic “Halloween.”

John Carpenter’s slasher scare quickly helped define the horror genre — all on a shoestring budget estimated at $US300,000.

After making nearly $US50 million worldwide, the franchise continued, with nine more films, including Rob Zombie’s 2007 and 2009 remakes, “Halloween” and “Halloween II.”

Some of the original flick’s actors continued on with the franchise, while others moved on with their careers.

From television shows to sculpture to ministry, take a look at where the original stars of “Halloween” are today.

