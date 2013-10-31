THEN & NOW: The Cast Of 'Halloween'

35 years ago, a masked Michael Myers escaped from his psychiatric ward and stalked the town of Haddonfield in 1978 classic “Halloween.”
John Carpenter’s slasher scare quickly helped define the horror genre — all on a shoestring budget estimated at $US300,000.
After making nearly $US50 million worldwide, the franchise continued, with nine more films, including Rob Zombie’s 2007 and 2009 remakes, “Halloween” and “Halloween II.”
Some of the original flick’s actors continued on with the franchise, while others moved on with their careers.
From television shows to sculpture to ministry, take a look at where the original stars of “Halloween” are today.
Curtis not only became a huge name in Hollywood, the actress also established a notable writing career.
Curtis, nicknamed the 'Scream Queen' for her early roles in horror movies, went on to star in many films, including 'Freaky Friday,' 'A Fish Called Wanda,' and the award-winning 'True Lies.'
Curtis has also written books, and her 1998 novel 'Today I Feel Silly and Other Moods That Make My Day' ended up on the New York Times best-seller list.
Curtis currently blogs for The Huffington Post.
Now: Pleasence passed away in 1995 after earning more than 200 film credits, writing a children's book, and receiving four Tony Awards nominations.
In 1994, Queen Elizabeth II appointed Pleasence Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to the acting profession.
Pleasence passed away a year later from surgery complications.
Nancy Kyes later acted in 'The Fog,' 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch,' and the 1985 revival of 'The Twilight Zone.'
Kyes married and later divorced Tommy Lee Wallace, director of 'Halloween III.'
Soles is mostly known for her string of movies in the '70s / '80s with parts in 'Carrie,' 'Private Benjamin,' 'Rock 'n' Roll High School,' and 'Our Winning Season.' She also played a victim in the 2005 Rob Zombie movie, 'The Devil's Rejects.'
Soles married Dennis Quaid in 1978, and the two were divorced five years later.
Richards continued acting, and is known for her recurring role on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'
After 'Halloween,' Richards appeared on 'Little House On the Prairie,' 'ER' and in children's horror film, 'The Watcher in the Woods.'
Richards is daughter of Kenneth Richards, and the half-sibling of Kim Richards, with whom she appears on 'Real Housewives.'
In 2012, Richards opened an upscale fashion boutique, Kyle by Alene Too, in Beverly Hills.
Now: Cyphers still acts today, having appeared in television shows 'ER' and 'Seinfeld,' along with another John Carpenter movie 'The Fog,' which also featured his 'Halloween' costar Jamie Lee Curtis.
Currently, Cyphers is filming a horror movie out next year, 'Stingy Jack,' where he'll also play a sheriff.
Now: Castle switched to a writing/directing career, writing the 2007 movie 'August Rush' and co-writing 'Escape from New York.'
Now: Moran went under the radar for a while, eventually coming out of hiding to appear at 'Halloween' conventions and to produce his own 2011 horror flick 'Beg.'
Now: Andrews still acts, appearing in 'Three O'Clock High' and 'The Bronx Zoo.' Here he is below recently with a fan.
Now: Stephens returned for 'Halloween II' and 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,' and had brief appearances in television shows 'All in the Family' and 'Cheers.'
Now: Johnson hasn't acted in years with her last credit being a ballroom dancer in '95's 'Dracula: Dead and Loving It.'
Now: Foster retired from acting, entered a seminary, and founded a non-profit Christian ministry 'Mastering Life Ministries.'
Now: Malet had acting parts in 'Bewitched,' and 'Adventures In Paradise.' He also played Tootles in the live-action version of 'Hook.' Malet passed away in May of this year.
