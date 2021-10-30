THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original ‘Halloween,’ 43 years later

He’s also expected to make an appearance in “Halloween Ends,” which is slated for a 2022 release.
Tony Moran played Michael Myers without the mask.
Moran was under the radar for a while after the release of 1978’s “Halloween,” eventually appearing at conventions to support the movie.
Moran starred in and produced his own horror movie, “Beg,” in 2011.
More recently, according to IMDb, he’s set to appear in other upcoming horror films, including “Clown Motel 2,” “Smile,” and “Dawn of 5 Evils.” He also appeared uncredited as Michael Myers in archival footage in “Halloween Kills.”
Brian Andrews played Tommy Doyle, the curious 8-year-old who Laurie was babysitting.
Andrews’ last credited acting role was in the 2015 film “Sky Harbor.”
He also appeared in movie and TV projects like “Three O’Clock High” and “The Bronx Zoo.”
Nancy Stephens played Marion Chambers, who was a nurse and colleague of Dr. Sam Loomis.
Stephens had brief appearances in TV shows “All in the Family” and “Cheers.”
She is also back as Nurse Chambers in “Halloween Kills.”
Sandy Johnson played Michael’s sister, Judith Margaret Myers.
“Halloween” (2018) used archival footage of Johnson as Judith from the 1978 movie, but she hasn’t been back to the franchise since.
Johnson’s last credited acting role was in the 1979 comedy “Gas Pump Girls.” After a long hiatus, she’s set to appear in three horror projects currently in development, according to her IMDb page — “Creeps at the Gym,” “Executioner!,” and “Barry the Hatchett.”
David Kyle Foster played Judith’s boyfriend.
Foster retired from acting, entered a seminary, and founded a non-profit Christian ministry called Mastering Life Ministries.
Malet died in 2013. One of his final roles was in Alfonso Cuaron’s 1995 film “A Little Princess.”
He also had roles in iconic TV series like “Days of Our Lives” and “MacGyver” and memorably played Tootles in the 1991 Robin Williams film “Hook,” in addition to voice-acting in animated movies including 1997’s “Anastasia” and 1998’s “The Secret of NIMH 2: Timmy to the Rescue.”