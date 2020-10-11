24 photos that show the shocking amount of sugar in popular Halloween candies

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Can you spot your favourite Halloween candies?

Insider examined the sugar content in 24 popular Halloween candies.

Marshmallow Monster Peeps had the highest sugar per serving at 45% of the recommended daily value.

Fun-size Snickers and Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers contained the least amount of sugar, with 8 grams each.

For trick-or-treaters on Halloween, there’s no experience quite as joyous as examining one’s filled-to-the-brim candy basket.

Chowing down on some of America’s favourite Halloween candies is part of the holiday fun, but consuming too much sugar, especially on a regular basis, can increase the risk of developing cavities, among other health issues, according to the FDA.

While many nutrient-rich foods contain naturally occurring sugars, candies typically have added sugars. The FDA reports that most Americans exceed the recommended limits for added sugars in the diet, consuming more than 13% of their total calories per day from added sugars.

Insider examined the amount of sugar in 24 popular Halloween candies and found that Marshmallow Monster Peeps and Brach’s Classic Candy Corn had among the highest sugar amounts per serving size.

On the other hand, fun-size Snickers and Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers were candies with the lowest amounts of sugar.

Here are 24 photos that show exactly how much sugar is in one serving size of some of your most popular Halloween treats.

One fun-size Snickers bar contains just over 1.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider A fun-size Snickers bar.

One bar contains 8 grams of sugar, which is 16% of the recommended daily value.

One mini-package of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers also contains just over 1.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider A mini-package of Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers.

One package contains 8 grams of sugar, which is 16% of the recommended daily value.

One treat-size box of Seriously Strawberry Nerds contains 2.25 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider A box of Seriously Strawberry Nerds.

One box of Nerds contains 11 grams of sugar – 22% of the recommended daily value.

There are also 2.25 teaspoons of sugar in one fun-size package of Skittles.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider A fun-size bag of Skittles.

One Fun Size bag of Skittles has 11 grams of sugar, which is 22% of the recommended daily value.

A box of Dots, which contains six pieces, also has 2.25 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider A box of Dots candy.

A single box of Dots has 11 grams of sugar – 22% of the daily value.

One Tootsie Pop contains 2.25 teaspoons of sugar as well.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider A Tootsie Pop.

With 11 grams of sugar, one Tootsie Pop contains 22% of the recommended daily value of sugar.

There are just under 2.5 teaspoons of sugar in two snack-size Almond Joys.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Almond Joy candy bars.

There are 12 grams of sugar in a serving size of two snack-size Almond Joy bars, which is 23% of the recommended daily value.

Three mini Butterfinger candy bars contain just under 2.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Mini Butterfinger bars.

A serving size of three bars contains 12 grams of sugar, which is 22% of the recommended daily value.

Two rolls of SweeTart Twists contain a little over 2.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider SweeTart Twists.

In two rolls of SweeTarts, there are 13 grams of sugar, which is 26% of the recommended daily value.

Three miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups contain about 2.75 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup miniatures.

Three miniature Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups contain 14 grams of sugar, which is 26% of the recommended daily value.

Three Tootsie Roll “Juniors” have 3 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Tootsie Roll ‘Juniors.’

With 15 grams of sugar in a serving, these Tootsie Rolls have the least amount of sugar per serving size compared with other Tootsie Roll varieties.

Four Hershey’s milk chocolate miniatures also contain 3 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Hershey’s milk chocolate miniatures.

In a serving size of four miniature Hershey candy bars, there are 15 grams of sugar – 27% of the recommended daily value.

There are 3 teaspoons of sugar in three Twix minis.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Twix minis.

There are 15 grams of sugar in one serving size of three Twix mini bars – 28% of the recommended daily value.

Six Starburst candies contain 3.25 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Starburst candies.

One serving size of six pieces contains 16 grams of sugar, which is 32% of the recommended daily value.

There are also 3.25 teaspoons of sugar in four packages of Whoppers.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Four packages of Whoppers.

A serving size of Whoppers malted milk balls contains 16 grams of sugar, which is 25% of the daily value.

Four Kit Kat miniatures contain 3.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Kit Kat miniatures.

A serving size of four Kit Kat miniatures has 17 grams of sugar, which is 30% of the recommended daily value.

A serving size of Tootsie Roll “Midgees” has 3.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider A serving size of Tootsie Roll ‘Midgees.’

Five of the miniature, classic-flavored Tootsie Rolls contains 17 grams of sugar, which is 32% of the recommended daily value.

Five Tootsie Roll Fruit Chews also contain 3.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Tootsie Roll Fruit Chews.

A serving size of the fruit-flavored Tootise Rolls also have 17 grams of sugar – 32% of the daily value.

Two fun-size packages of M&Ms contain 3.5 teaspoons of sugar in total.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Fun-size bags of M&Ms.

There are 17 grams of sugar total in two fun-size packages of M&Ms, which is 32% of the daily value.

There are also 3.5 teaspoons of sugar in four miniature Heath Bars.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Heath Bar miniatures.

There are 17 grams of sugar in four miniature Heath Bars – 32% of the daily value.

Three mini Crunch bars contain 3.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Mini Crunch bars.

A serving size of three mini Crunch bars contain 17 grams of sugar, which is 30% of the recommended daily value.

Two fun-size 3 Musketeers bars contain 4 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Fun-size 3 Musketeers bars.

A serving size of two candy bars contains 20 grams of sugar, which is 38% of the recommended daily value.

A serving size of Brach’s Classic Candy Corn has 4.5 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider A serving size of Brach’s Classic Candy Corn.

There are 22 grams of sugar in 15 pieces of Brach’s Classic Candy Corn, which is 44% of the recommended daily value.

Three Marshmallow Monster Peeps contain 4.66 teaspoons of sugar.

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Marshmallow Monster Peeps.

One package of Marshmallow Monster Peeps contains 23 grams of sugar – 45% of the recommended daily value.

