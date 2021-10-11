Dentists reveal the worst Halloween candies for your teeth – and what to eat instead

Lollipops may not be sticky, but they’re consumed slowly, which means prolonged acidity that can wear on teeth.

“Lollipops are also sneaky — they are not as sticky, but the activity of eating them takes a long time,” Kahng said. “The longer someone spends eating candy, the longer the mouth is in an acidic state, so it is best to keep these activities as short as possible.”