See if you can find the evil mummy hiding in this Halloween puzzle in under 30 seconds

With Halloween just around the corner, Lenstore created a spooky brainteaser.

Readers have to find the red-eyed mummy in a picture of a haunted house.

On average, it takes someone 26 seconds to solve this puzzle. Do you think you can do better?

We’ve all heard of ghost hunting, but a new puzzle wants you to go mummy hunting.

Lenstore, an eye-care company in the UK, is challenging readers with a Halloween brainteaser where you must spot the evil red-eyed mummy in a sea of green-eyed monsters at a haunted house.

According to Lenstore, it takes people an average of 26 seconds to spot the mummy. Do you dare to give it a try? Take a stab at the puzzle below.

Can you find the red-eyed mummy? Lenstore

Can you spot the red-eyed mummy?

Keep looking, and you might find it lurking in the shadows.

Don’t be scared. Keep both eyes open.

Need a hint?

The mummy isn’t walking the haunted grounds.

Keep scrolling for the answer.

The mummy was in the window. Lenstore

This tricky puzzle hid the red-eyed mummy in a very crowded window. You may have gotten wrapped up in the mummies wandering about outside.

But, remember, the monster is almost always inside the house.