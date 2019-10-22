Can you spot the cat hiding among bats in this spooky Halloween brainteaser?

Gergely Dudás/Dudolf Can you find the cat?

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás places hidden objects in his illustrations.

His latest image features a cat hidden in a crowd of bats. Can you pick it out?

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás is a master of disguise – at least, when it comes to his art.

He’s a pro at concealing small details in his illustrations for people to find. In past challenges, he’s hidden a mouse among mushrooms, a penguin among toucans, and a heart among flowers.

He’s also released three books of brainteasers: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and his latest, “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.”

In his latest Halloween-themed brainteaser, Dudás hid a cat among a crowd of bats. Can you pick it out?

Take a look at the image:

Did you find the cat?

If not, keep looking.

It’s there somewhere.

Here’s a hint.

It’s the only creature without wings.

If you still don’t see it, the answer is below.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

The cat blends in with the rest of the bats, but it’s hiding in the bottom left corner.

