This Is What Happens When The Mayor Of New York Invites A Bunch Of City Kids To Trick-Or-Treat At His House

The skeleton, dressed in country garb and playing a banjo, seems out of place in the city. Then again, it also seems out of place because it is a skeleton in the yard of the home of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Gracie Mansion was all dressed up for Halloween on Tuesday night. Kids could walk up to the front door, say “trick-or-treat,” and get some candy from the mayor and First Lady Chirlane McCray. It was the first such kind of Halloween anyone could remember in the 215-year history if the house that has served as the mayor’s home since 1942.

“We said we wanted to open this place up,” said de Blasio, who is the mansion’s first occupant since Rudy Giuliani. “What better day than Halloween?”

De Blasio and McCray said their costumes were inspired by Grecian mythology. However, the mayor said they weren’t trying to be anyone in particular, joking they weren’t going to “affiliate to closely with any particular god.”

Here are their costumes:

De Blasio’s favourite costume wasn’t his own, however. 6-year-old Henry Rivetti, of Park Slope in Brooklyn, came dressed as Bill de Blasio. He wore a sportcoat, tie, and khakis, dyed his hair grey, and held up a sign advocating universal pre-kindergarten:

Below are some more of the sights from Halloween at Gracie Mansion, including the banjo-playing skeleton:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.