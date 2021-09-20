Search

I visited Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights and Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash, and the latter is a better value

Carly Caramanna
Carly with halloween horror night merch next to carly with oogie boogie bash treat
Both parks go all out for Halloween. Carly Caramanna
Halloween Horror Nights takes place at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Entry sign for halloween horror nights at universal hollywood
Entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood. Carly Caramanna
Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) is an annual event at Universal Studios Hollywood that runs on select nights throughout September and October.

The immersive event transforms the entire theme park using inspiration from some of the biggest horror films, classic franchises, and original storytelling. 

Single ticket prices vary by date and run between $US69 ($AU95) to $US99 ($AU136), with a discount available for annual pass holders.

The event features walk-through maze attractions similar to haunted houses, scare zones, themed foods and beverages, character interactions, and a selection of attractions.

It runs from  7:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. or 2:00 a.m. depending on the night. But by prepurchasing my ticket online, I was granted an early entry of 6:00 p.m. with a selection of open mazes.

Oogie Boogie Bash is exclusive to Disneyland Resort in California.
Exterior shot of the entrance to disney california adventure decorated for oogie boogie bash
Entrance to Disney California Adventure Park at night. Carly Caramanna
Oogie Boogie Bash (OBB) takes place in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland.

The family-friendly event runs select nights in September and October, and the ticket prices run between $US114 ($AU157) and $US169 ($AU233).

Themed after the popular character Oogie Boogie from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the event features immersive trick-or-treat trails, rare character meet and greets, exclusive parades and shows, specialty foods and beverages, and photo opportunities.

My entry into the park began at 3:00 p.m., and the event ran from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The exclusive mazes are a big draw of Halloween Horror Nights.
Texas chainsaw masacre maze at universal hollywood halloween horror nights
Entrance to Texas Chainsaw Massacre maze. Carly Caramanna
Similar to haunted houses, HHN’s mazes were walk-through attractions that lasted several minutes.

They featured elaborate sets, props, and live scare actors all themed to specific storylines based on legendary horror films, major franchises, TV series, and original stories developed by the park.

This year’s themes included Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives,” “The Exorcist,” “Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,” “The Curse of Pandora’s Box,” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Trick-or-treat trails featuring rare characters are a major draw of Oogie Boogie Bash.
Carly holding trick or treat bag from the oogie boogie bash treat trails
The park gives guests bags for trick or treating. Carly Caramanna
Immersive trick-or-treating trails were the main draw of OBB for me.

Each trail featured several stations with candy and rare Disney characters who interacted with guests and posed for photo opportunities.

Popular characters for this year’s bash included Sid from “Toy Story,” Cruella de Vil, Oogie Boogie, and Agatha from “WandaVision.” These characters were exclusive to the event, so you wouldn’t see them on a normal park day.

At Halloween Horror Nights, select rides are also open.
Exterior shot of the hogwarts castle at universal hollywood
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Hollywood. Carly Caramanna
In addition to the event-exclusive experiences, there were select Universal attractions in operation during HHN.

This included Jurassic World – The Ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride, Transformers: The Ride – 3D, and The Simpsons Ride.

If you’re not into scary experiences, the event is a great time to ride the popular attractions because the wait times weren’t terribly long. 

At Oogie Boogie Bash, most of the park’s popular attractions were open.
Exterior shot of halloween overlay for guardians of the galaxy monsters after dark
Some Disneyland rides get Halloween overlays. Carly Caramanna
Nearly every attraction in California Adventure was open during OBB, including the popular Toy Story Mania and Radiator Springs Racers.

Because of the limited capacity at the event, this was an excellent opportunity to ride the new Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure with pretty much no wait.

I was also able to walk right on Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, a special Halloween overlay on the popular Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride.

Other seasonal ride overlays included Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween and Mater’s Graveyard JamBOOree.

Terror Tram was my favorite experience of Halloween Horror Nights.
Exterior shot of the terror tram at universal hollywood
Terror Tram: The Purge is a seasonal attraction. Carly Caramanna
As an event exclusive, Universal’s World-Famous Studio Tour was given a ride overlay to become Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge.

It was a totally unique experience and my absolute favorite of the evening. 

The attraction allowed us to step out of the tram vehicle and peruse some iconic Hollywood sets, including the original Bates Motel and the house used in “Psycho.”

My absolute favorite experience at Oogie Boogie Bash was Villains Grove.
Interior shot of villains grove at disneyland oogie boogie bash
Walking through Villains Grove at Disneyland. Carly Caramanna
My highlight of OBB was Villains Grove.

The immersive walk-through experience celebrates Disney’s favorite villains in a forest-like setting with cool lighting projections that tell a story. 

Although I wouldn’t classify it as scary, it had that spooky feel that I welcome during the Halloween season.

The atmosphere at Halloween Horror Nights was festive, but it was also packed with people.
Shot of the crowds at halloween horror nights at universal hollywood
The crowds were pretty dense. Carly Caramanna
HHN was sold out during my visit, and from the very start of the event, it felt immensely crowded.

Lines for food and beverages, including bottled water, were steadily long throughout the evening. 

The atmosphere of the park had party vibes, and although costumes aren’t permitted, some people were dressed in horror-inspired wardrobes.

Oogie Boogie Bash was also sold out, but it didn’t feel too crowded.
Shot of the crowds at oogie boogie bash at disneyland
It wasn’t as crowded at Disney. Carly Caramanna
OBB was also sold out, but it didn’t feel super crowded at any point of the night.

Costumes are encouraged (as long as they follow Disneyland’s guidelines) and the majority of people wear them.

People-watching proved to be one of my favorite elements of the event.

The wait times for the Halloween Horror Nights mazes stretched into triple digits.
Screenshot of the waittimes on the universal hollywood app
The wait times at Halloween Horror Nights. Carly Caramanna
We arrived at 6:00 p.m., and right when the mazes opened, wait times shot up to 60 minutes and beyond.

Those times climbed over the course of the evening into the triple digits, especially the popular mazes themed to “The Exorcist,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” and Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House.”

I anticipated it to be busy, but I didn’t expect to see wait times that high. During the course of the evening, I only ended up going into three mazes. 

The wait times for the rides were much lower than the mazes. But if I’m paying for a special event, I tend to skip over things I can do on a regular park day.

The lines appeared long at Oogie Boogie Bash, but they moved quickly.
The lines at disneyland oogie boogie bash
The line to enter Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark. Carly Caramanna
At the start of the event, lines immediately began to form for the treat trails, with Cruella, Sid, and Agatha drawing the biggest crowds.

The lines appeared long, but they moved quickly, and we were inside the treat trails within five minutes. I was able to complete three of the 10 treat trails within the first 20 minutes of the event, and by the end of the evening, I hit them all and repeated some of my favorites.

Wait times for attractions were also very minimal. Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark had the longest wait at around 30 minutes.

Halloween Horror Nights has plenty of sweet and savory treats as well as specialty cocktails.
Carly holding specialty drink at halloween horror nights in hollywood
Bloody sangria is a specialty drink at Halloween Horror Nights. Carly Caramanna
I was impressed by the vast array of specialty foods and beverages at HHN.

The food venues themselves were also highly themed, like Leatherface’s Texas Family BBQ (inspired by “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”).

The Dia de Los Muertos plaza was extremely impressive and featured multiple food stands, a bar, live entertainment, and small productions. Plus, the brightly-hued facade featured work from famed Los Angeles graffiti artist, Mister Cartoon.

Unfortunately, it was difficult to sample several options as the concessions lines were long throughout the night.

If sweets are your thing, Oogie Boogie Bash is for you.
Specialty treat at oogie boogie night at disneyland
Minnie Halloween ice-cream bar at Disneyland. Carly Caramanna
Although there were many specialty foods and beverages at OBB, the majority were on the sweet side.

The standout options were a hand-dipped ice cream bar and a specialty green-apple flavored churro.

Mobile orders were accepted through the park app, so I was able to get my food within minutes.

Halloween Horror Nights offered an extensive merchandise collection.
Halloween merchandise at universal hollywood halloween horror nights
The limited-time Halloween Horror Nights merchandise at Universal Hollywood. Carly Caramanna
The merchandise that Universal releases each year for HNN is incredibly well thought out and executed.

Each season brings unique merchandise themed to that year’s mazes and offerings. I absolutely loved the utilization of the classic movie monsters as well as the line dedicated to “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Oogie Boogie Bash also had merchandise, but it was a smaller collection.
Oogie boogie bash spirit jersey at disneyland
Oogie Boogie Bash merchandise at Disneyland. Carly Caramanna
OBB offered some merchandise exclusive to the event, including pins and a tumbler cup.

The highlight was an Oogie Boogie spirit jersey.

Halloween Horror Nights is very immersive with entertainment throughout the park.
Shot of the entrance decor at halloween horror nights at universal hollywood
Spooky displays at Halloween Horror Nights. Carly Caramanna
Although the mazes were a highlight, HHN had additional entertainment throughout the park.

Roaming characters, known as scare actors, wander scare zones. This year there were three zones themed to Universal Monsters: Silver Scream Queenz, Chainsaw Rangers, and Demon City.

The scare actors weren’t able to touch us, but they went as far as briefly chasing people for a scare. 

The event also featured several performances from the hip-hop dance crew the Jabbawockeez. This is included in admission, and I thought it was a great way to take a break from the long lines.

The parade and projection show are entertainment highlights at Oogie Boogie Bash.
Projection decoration display at oogie boogie bash at disneyland
Projected decorations at Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland. Carly Caramanna
In addition to the “Mickey’s Trick & Treat” stage show, I was impressed with the projection show depicted on one of the park’s icons, Carthay Circle.

On the building’s facade, light projections were timed to music to depict swarming bats and other Halloween surprises.

Equally impressive was the “Frightfully Fun Parade” that’s performed twice during the evening. I preferred the second showing as the sun had completely set by then.

The parade featured beloved Disney characters, villains, and the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow. My favorite float was dedicated to Haunted Mansion and featured the ride’s famous bride as well as the hitchhiking ghosts.

One particular character interaction was a favorite of mine at Halloween Horror Nights.
Norman bates photo op at halloween horror nights
Norman Bates photo op at Halloween Horror Nights. Carly Caramanna
The World-Famous Studio Tour is one of my favorite attractions during normal operating hours as it drives by the iconic house used in “Psycho.”

Exclusively at HHN, guests are able to step off the tram, walk up the house, and see Norman Bates.

I really appreciated the attention to detail for this opportunity. They had proper lighting for the photo, so we got some great shots. 

Oogie Boogie Bash has many character photo ops throughout the park, including rarely seen villains.
Onward barley photo op at disneyland oogie boogie bash
Photo op with Barley from ‘Onward’ at Oogie Boogie Bash. Carly Caramanna
A very popular element of OBB is sighting rare Disney characters that can’t be found in the parks on normal days.

This included Oogie Boogie, Mad Hatter, and Hades.

Free digital downloads of character photographs were included with event admission, which added value to the experience. 

Add-ons can make or break the experience at Halloween Horror Nights.
Exterior shot of bates motel decorations at halloween horror nights
The Bates Motel at Universal Studios Hollywood. Carly Caramanna
Because of the lengthy wait times, I think an add-on could make your experience better at HHN. Without it, you’re going to be spending the bulk of your time in line.

The Universal Express pass, which runs from $US209 ($AU288) to $US339 ($AU467) depending on the package, provides expedited line access to all mazes, attractions, and shows. 

R.I.P. Tours, priced between $US299 ($AU412) to $US439 ($AU604), are another option to ensure you get the most out of your visit. The small-group experience includes a guided walking tour of the event, unlimited Universal Express access, dinner, and valet parking. 

If you live in the area or are planning on making several trips, you can also buy a Frequent Fear Pass for $US199 ($AU274) that gives you 26 entrances into the event or an Ultimate Fear Pass for $US329 ($AU453) that allows access to every night.

Add-ons aren’t necessary at Oogie Boogie Bash, but the dessert party was fun.
Plate of desserts for the dessert party at oogie boogie bash disneyland
The dessert party add-on at Oogie Boogie Bash. Carly Caramanna
With how quickly the lines moved during my visit, I was able to accomplish almost everything at OBB. I also opted to add on the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party.

The price for the hour-and-a-half-long add-on event starts at $US84 ($AU116), and I thought it was appropriately priced. It was a relaxing way to end the night after running around the park for hours.

In addition to a dessert platter and unlimited drinks — including specialty cocktails, beer, and wine — I had unobstructed, reserved viewing for the “Frightfully Fun Parade.”

There’s also an Oogie Boogie Bash Parade Dining Package available that includes reserved viewing for the parade with a full meal. 

Halloween Horror Nights isn’t for the faint of heart.
Entrance sign at halloween horror nights hollywood
The entrance to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. Carly Caramanna
I didn’t find HHN overwhelmingly scary, but I could see how those with an aversion to horror wouldn’t be comfortable at the event. Haunts are roaming throughout, so it’s impossible to avoid them. 

Children are allowed to attend — I did as a kid — but the event doesn’t offer refunds, so you should make sure the child is really up for it first.

There’s an overall adult feel to HHN with its loud music and plentiful drinking opportunities. 

Oogie Boogie Bash may be better if you don’t like jump scares.
Oogie boogie photo op in a disneyland treat trail
Photo op with Oogie Boogie on a treat trail. Carly Caramanna
OBB didn’t feel kid-focused to me, and I saw many groups of adults around the park.

Compared to HHN, the event is more appropriate for a wider range of children, but I think it can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially those with an affinity for sweets and rare Disney characters.

Even though Oogie Boogie Bash is more expensive, I feel like I got my money’s worth.
Cruella at oogie boogie bash in disneyland
Cruella de Vil photo op at Oogie Boogie Bash. Carly Caramanna
I was able to accomplish almost everything offered at OBB, plus I had time to relax and enjoy myself at the add-on dessert party. 

Even though the upright cost was more expensive at Disneyland, the experience was much more valuable.

I think it’s vital to add the Express Pass in order to have a good experience at HHN, especially if the event is sold out — which makes the overall cost higher.

The lines were so long for the mazes that I was only able to experience a fraction of what I hoped to.

