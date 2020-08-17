The Hallmark Channel airs its first movie with a same-sex wedding scene

Hallmark Channel The Hallmark Channel, known for its made-for-TV movies, has promised to create more diverse, inclusive content.

On Saturday, the Hallmark Channel aired its first movie to feature a same-sex wedding.

The Hallmark original movie, “Wedding Every Weekend,” follows two characters who fall in love after they find themselves at the same wedding ceremonies.

In the movie, the protagonists attend a variety of celebrations – including the marriage of a lesbian couple, a biracial wedding, and a Jewish ceremony.

In July, the channel released a statement promising more inclusive, diverse content after it previously faced backlash for refusing to air commercials that featured same-sex couples.

Congratulations to Amanda and Vicky! ???????? RT if you're happy to see the happy couple tie the knot ???? #WeddingEveryWeekend pic.twitter.com/oeJe6dWOhp — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) August 16, 2020

The channel also shut down a critic who said that Hallmark was once a place where “families could watch without politics and social justice being pushed down our throat.”

“We are proud of our movie, ‘Wedding Every Weekend.’ Our priority at Hallmark Channel is to develop a broad mix of content, characters and stories in order to create a Hallmark experience where everyone feels welcome,” the channel tweeted.

The Hallmark Channel promised fans more LBGTQ storylines after facing backlash for refusing to air same-sex wedding ads

In July, the Hallmark Channel released a statement hinting at future content that appeals to a more diverse audience.

“Diversity and inclusion is a top priority for us and we look forward to making some exciting programming announcements in the coming months, including announcements about projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors,” a Hallmark Channel spokesperson told People.

The channel’s announcement comes after it refused to air a series of advertisements in December for the wedding-planning website Zola, which featured same-sex couples celebrating their nuptials at the altar.

A spokesperson for Hallmark previously told the Associated Press that the channel pulled the ads from Zola after controversy sparked by conservative organisation One Million Mums, which created a petition against Hallmark airing the ads.

Following a public outcry over the channel’s decision to stop showing the ads that showed same-sex couples, Hallmark ultimately reversed its decision and announced that it would reinstate the commercials.

Representatives for the Hallmark Channel did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

