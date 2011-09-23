Lost Your Job? Hallmark Has A Card For You

Photo: screenshot www.hallmark.com

Greeting card giant Hallmark’s newest product — a line of cards bearing messages of sympathy for the newly unemployed — is selling very well both online and in stores, reports the Dallas Morning News.At a time when unemployment hovers around 9% nationwide, the cards certainly fulfil a need. Frank Fernandez, a North Texas Hallmark store owner, told the Morning News, “We’re in the emotional business. You want to say something emotionally correct and give a card that you’ve chosen to express your own thoughts.”



Hallmark has fashioned cards based on current events before — during the Great Depression, World War II, the Vietnam War and September 11.

Expressing regret and condolences is a social need made easier by pre-written greeting cards, and it makes perfect business sense for companies to cater to needs based on the economy and current culture. For a product that seeks to embody the emotions of consumers, relevance is essential.

