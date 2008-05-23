Halliburton's (HAL) $3.4 Billion Plan To Save World With Deep-Water Oil

Halliburton (HAL) has made a $3.4 billion bid for Expro, topping the $3.2 billion bid by private equity firm Candover. Expro’s equipment tests oil wells drilled in waters deeper than 1,000 meters. If the energy bubble does not burst, wherever the oil is, the oil companies will find it.



