Halliburton Beats Estimates On Both Earnings And Revenues

Halliburton just announced earnings results for the past quarter of $0.82 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $0.75.



The company beat on the top line, too, reporting revenues of $7.23bn versus analysts’ estimates of $6.92bn.

Here’s some colour from the press release:

“Consolidated revenue for the second quarter was up over 5% sequentially. The international rig count was up 3% during the quarter, compared to a 15% increase for our international revenues. North America rig count decreased 17%, while our North America revenues were essentially flat compared to the first quarter. Key strategic market share gains in international operations, continued capacity additions, and strong utilization contributed to this outperformance.

“Due to the annual spring break-up, the Canada rig count dropped 70% sequentially, while the United States rig count decreased 1%. We continued to see activity shift from natural gas to oil basins during the quarter. Oil and liquids-directed activity accounted for over 70% of the rig count at the end of the second quarter, while natural gas-directed rigs finished the quarter at a 12-year low.

