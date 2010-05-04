Whoa, So Is Halliburton To Blame For This Oil Spill, Too?

Why is it that wherever there is trouble, the name Halliburton (HAL) seems to pop up?



Either the company has really bad corporate karma or it’s evil.

Now they’re taking flak for their role in drilling the Deepwater Horizon oil rig. Specifically, they were the ones who cemented it.

Over at FireDogLake, they’ve discovered a Halliburton document that discusses rig construction and safety.

Here’s the nut of it:

From Halliburton’s presentation (large pdf), page 10, last November (my bold):

Challenges • Shallow water flow may occur during or after cement job

• Under water blow out has happened

• Gas flow may occur after a cement job in deepwater environments that contain major hydrate zones.

• Destabilization of hydrates after the cement job is confirmed by downhole cameras.

• The gas flow could slow down in hours to days if the de- stabilisation is not severe.

• However, the consequences could be more severe in worse cases.

Page 13 lists the design objectives but then concedes they can’t all be met at once:

Deepwater Well Objectives

• Cement slurry should be placed in the entire annulus with no losses

• Temperature increase during slurry hydration should not destabilize hydrates

• There should be no influx of shallow water or gas into the annulus

• The cement slurry should develop strength in the shortest time after placement

Conditions in deepwater wells are not

conducive to achieving all of these

objectives simultaneously





