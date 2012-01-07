HALLELUJAH! Yahoo Is About To Replace Part Of Its Horrible Board!

Yahoo’s board is planning to replace several of its board members, the Wall Street Journal reports.



This is (mostly) the board that rejected Microsoft’s $32/share offer.

This is the board that hired Carol Bartz.

This is the board that spent 100 days trying to find a new CEO.

This is (part of) the board that could have bought Google and Facebook for cheap and said no.

All we can say is: FINALLY!

The Journal doesn’t name names, but says that director Pattie Hart is leading the search, and that the company is looking to replace people who’ve been on the board for “a long time.”

