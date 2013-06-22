HALLELUJAH! An Early Draft Of New In-Flight Rules Says You Can Use Your Kindle During Takeoff!

Ding dong!



Dumb rules are about to be dead.

According to Andy Pasztor of the WSJ, the FAA has drafted a revision to its rules banning gadget usage during takeoffs and landings of commercial flights.

In the new rules, gadgets like Kindles and iPads will be allowed, even after the aeroplane’s doors are closed and the plane hasn’t reached 10,000 feet yet.

It doesn’t sound like rules are going to change for mobile phones.

The rule change won’t be official until at least September.

