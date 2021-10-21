Halle Berry told the director of ‘X-Men 2’ ‘kiss my Black ass’ after a confrontation over his ‘drug issues’ didn’t go well

Halle Berry told Bryan Singer to ‘kiss my Black ass’ during an intervention for the direction during the filming of ‘X2: X-Men United,’ according to costar Alan Cumming. Visual China Group; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halle Berry once told director Bryan Singer to “kiss my Black ass” while filming “X2: X-Men United,” Page Six reported.

Costar Alan Cumming recalled the event in his upcoming book: “Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life.”

According to Cumming’s account, Singer admitted that he was taking painkillers at the time, and the cast of the 2003 blockbuster staged an intervention with him to express concerns about his well-being – and their own.

Cumming, Berry, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, James Marsden, and Famke Janssen were all part of the conversation, Page Six reported.

Cumming specifically remembered Berry playing a big part. She “spoke movingly of people she had known with drug issues,” he wrote.

But the director didn’t respond with as much grace.

“You people are full of fucking shit,” Cumming claimed Singer said to the group.

Singer continued his rant by telling the actors that none of them had “ever made a decent film” and “were lucky to be working with him,” the book claims.

In response, Berry said she had “heard enough.”

“You can kiss my Black ass,” she told Singer, according to Cummings account.

Representatives for both Halle Berry and Bryan Singer did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.