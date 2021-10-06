Halle Berry shared a rare photo of her 8-year-old son for his birthday

Halle Berry at the 2021 Academy Awards. Chris Pizzello/AP

Halle Berry shared an adorable picture of her 8-year-old son on Instagram for his birthday.

“This little dude is 8 today! Happy Birthday THUNDER!” the “X-Men” actress captioned the photo.

Berry shares Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, from whom she split in 2015.

In the photo, Maceo is posing with a newsboy cap pulled low over his eyes. The “X-Men” actress captioned the picture, “this little dude is 8 today! Happy Birthday THUNDER!”

Some of Berry’s followers pointed out that the 8-year-old and his famous mother look a lot alike. One commenter wrote, “Even from this pic you can tell he looks just like you .. geesh,” while another said that Maceo was Berry’s “twin.”

Comments on Berry’s recent Instagram photo of her son pointed out the resemblance between the two. Halle Berry/Instagram

Maceo, born in October 2013, is the son of Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez. Berry and Martinez met in 2010 on the set of the film “Dark Tide” and were married in July 2013. They later divorced in 2015.

The “Catwoman” star also has a child with ex Gabriel Aubry, 13-year-old Nahla. For her daughter’s birthday earlier this year, Berry made a similarly heartfelt Instagram post.

“No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that,” the actress captioned a rare photo of her and Nahla. “Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo.”

