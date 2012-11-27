Halle Berry Seeks Restraining Order Against Her Ex After Current Fiancé Punched Him During Thanksgiving Brawl—Here's Today's Buzz

- Still of Halle Berry in movie 43/Dale Robinette/Movie ProductionsHalle Berry wants her daughter’s father to remain 100-yards away from her family.Halle Berry is seeking an emergency restraining order against baby daddy Gabriel Aubrey after her current fiancé Olivier Martinez punched him in the face on Thanksgiving — all in front of 4-year-old daughter, Nahla. Read more: http://www.tmz.com/2012/11/25/halle-berry-gabriel-aubry-olivier-martinez-restraining-order/#ixzz2DL2spGj6 See photos of the men’s bruising here.
- Someone at CBS is confused. First CBS Interactive staffers were first sent a memo from division president Jim Lanzone saying that not only would the office be closed Dec. 24-28, but, even more, “Do not show up for work those days. The doors will be padlocked, and the windows turned into the material from that room in ‘The Avengers’ that Thor’s hammer couldn’t break.” But immediately after, executive producer Nancy Lane wrote to employees: “Contrary to the note below, CBSNews.com will NOT be closed [Dec. 24-28]. These are considered regular work days . . . We are a NEWS site and do not have the luxury of just shutting down or staffing so thinly as to be uncompetitive. Take the current situation in the Middle East . . . they do not celebrate the holiday and we must be available to fully and accurately program our site with all news updates. Questions? Come see me.”
- Dreamworks Animation shares are headed for a fall after “Rise of The Guardians” disappointed at the box office — pulling in just $32.6M domestically over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday.
- Justin Bieber met Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper to receive a Diamond Jubilee Medal … while wearing overalls.
- Following a Thanksgiving celebration with daughter Suri, Tom Cruise shut down busy tourist spot and London landmark, Trafalger Square, so he could shoot a scene for “All You Need Is Kill,” based on a Japanese novel about a soldier who, while fighting aliens, finds himself caught in a time loop that keep bringing him back to his last day of battle, but in the process allows him to get better as a soldier and improve his military strategy. See pics of the scene here.
- Beyoncé wrote a Thanksgiving message to fans: “From my family to yours. Wishing you a happy and healthy Thanksgiving,” and posted new photos of baby Blue Ivy o her Tumblr.
- Julianne Hough showed off her bikini body on a beach stroll in Cabo with Ryan Seacrest. The svelte dancer-turned-actress recently told In Style “I’m 20 lbs. heavier than I was when we started dating. And now we always have great wine, and I can tell the difference. So I told him, ‘You ruined my life because I can’t go to a friend’s house and drink cheap wine anymore.'”
