Halle Berry says she had on-set fights with 'X-Men' director Bryan Singer 'out of sheer frustration'

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Halle Berry.

Halle Berry says she felt frustrated while working with director Bryan Singer on the “X-Men” movies.

The actress told Variety that Singer was “not the easiest” to work with because he “didn’t always feel present.”

“I got into a few fights with him, said a few cuss words out of sheer frustration,” she said.

Berry is not the first actor to speak out about Singer’s behaviour.

Olivia Munn said Singer left “X-Men: Apocalypse” for 10 days.

Singer was fired from directing “Bohemian Rhaposdy” for not showing up on set and clashing with star Rami Malek.

Halle Berry is the latest actor to speak out about the struggles of working with director Bryan Singer.

The 54-year-old actress worked with Singer three times on “X-Men” movies he directed and she told Variety that at times due to the director’s lack of focus, it would lead to her becoming angry on set.

“Bryan’s not the easiest dude to work with,” Berry said. “I mean, everybody’s heard the stories â€” I don’t have to repeat them â€” and heard of his challenges, and what he struggles with.”

Berry played the X-Men character Storm in four movies of the franchise: “X-Men” in 2000, “X2: X-Men United” in 2003, “X-Men: The Last Stand” in 2006, and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” in 2014. Other than “The Last Stand,” which was directed by Brett Ratner, her entire experience playing the Storm character was under the direction of Singer.

Fox Halle Berry as Storm in the ‘X-Men’ franchise.

“I would sometimes be very angry with him,” Berry said. “I got into a few fights with him, said a few cuss words out of sheer frustration. When I work, I’m serious about that. And when that gets compromised, I get a little nutty. But at the same time, I have a lot of compassion for people who are struggling with whatever they’re struggling with, and Bryan struggles.”

“Sometimes, because of whatever he’s struggling with, he just didn’t always feel present,” Berry went tell Variety. “He didn’t feel there. And we’re outside in our little ‘X-Men’ stage freezing our a– off in Banff, Canada, with subzero weather and he’s not focusing. And we’re freezing. You might get a little mad.”

This isn’t the only time an actor has spoken out about working with Singer. Earlier this year, Olivia Munn, who played Psylocke in 2016’s “X-Men: Apocalypse,” told Variety that Singer walked off the set due to a thyroid issue.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Bryan Singer.

“He said he had to go to LA. And he was gone for about 10 days is my recollection,” Munn said. “And he said, ‘Continue. Keep filming.'”

In December 2017 it was reported that Singer was fired in the middle of production on the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” due to not showing up to work and clashing with the movie’s star Rami Malek.

In January 2019, a story in The Atlantic alleged that Singer sexually assaulted four men when they were underage at the time. Singer has denied the allegations.

Insider contacted Singer’s publicist to comment for this story but did not get a response.

