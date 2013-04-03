Halle Berry And Fiancé Explode On Paparazzi: 'It's A Child, You Idiots!'

Halle Berry, her fiancé Olivier Martinez and young daughter Nahla were returning from a pleasant Easter beach vacation in Hawaii when things nearly turned violent after the family touched down at LAX.



As a swarm of awaiting paparazzi crowded the threesome, Halle lost it when one photog got too close to her daughter: “Get away, it’s a child, you idiots!”

Berry’s actor-fiancé then started to go after a photog but she quickly yelled “Olivier no!” and shoved him in their awaiting SUV.

Watch the incident below:

