Halle Berry is in a new kidnapping thriller that looks so intense -- here's the trailer

Halle Berry is not a mum you want to mess with in the trailer for her latest movie.

The first look at Berry’s latest kidnapping thriller, aptly named “Kidnap,” is now out via an exclusive to USA Today.

Berry plays Karla McCoy, a mother who will stop at nothing to rescue her son after he is kidnapped at a park. Instead of filing a report and waiting, Berry’s character takes action and enters into what looks like an epic car chase that will at one point see her driving backwards on a highway.

“Being a parent, I understood this in a very visceral way. I play an ordinary mum forced to act in extraordinary ways,” Berry told USA Today. “I got to put in a little of what Halle Berry would do in this situation. That was fun.”

Berry actually drove during the chase scenes as a stunt driver controlled the maneuvers from a roof pod. So those petrified expressions are real.

“Driving backward in highway traffic, that was a first for me,” Berry told USA Today. “That looking-back visual of cars speeding toward you at 80 miles per hour, your heart leaves your body.”

This is the first lead film role Berry has done since 2013’s “The Call,” which was coincidentally also a thriller about Berry trying to help rescue a kidnapped teen.

“You took the wrong kid,” Berry says in the trailer before she ferociously attacks the likely kidnapper with a shovel.

Watch the trailer:



