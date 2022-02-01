Halle Berry’s 5-step bodyweight workout uses just a towel — no weights required

Halle Berry. Preskey Ann/Getty

Halle Berry often does “very resourceful” workouts with limited equipment, her trainer told Shape.

You can try Berry’s full body workout at home using a regular towel and bodyweight exercise.

The exercise, including burpees and lunges, can be modified for any skill level.

Hollywood icon Halle Berry is no stranger to core exercise, sporting six-pack abs in her 50s. Her recent Instagram workout shows the actress working on a full-body burn anyone can try at home.

The short workout includes five movements — all you need to get started is a towel or T-shirt.

Berry’s trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, told Shape that he’ll often have the actress try “very resourceful” workouts with household furniture or stairs, which is part of his training philosophy of making exercise accessible.

“I just love the idea that you can get a whole lot with very little,” he said.

Berry’s workout includes five bodyweight movements

Thomas told Shape you can tailor the workout to your desired difficulty level. For a good starting point, try 10-20 reps of each movement, he posted on Instagram. For more of a challenge, you can repeat the circuit, or try doing as many reps as possible of each exercise for two minutes (known as an AMRAP workout).

Regardless of how intensely you work out, move slowly and with control to properly engage your abs, Thomas said.

“Slower is usually harder, faster is usually easier, and people do things fast to rush through them so they can just get it done,” he told Shape.

The exercises are as follows:

Towel sit-up: to add an upper body burn to the traditional core move, keep your arms outstretched and shoulder-width, holding the towel between your hand above eye level throughout the movement. The tension will put your back, shoulders and grip to work, in addition to engaging your abs with the sit-up.

to add an upper body burn to the traditional core move, keep your arms outstretched and shoulder-width, holding the towel between your hand above eye level throughout the movement. The tension will put your back, shoulders and grip to work, in addition to engaging your abs with the sit-up. Russian twists: Holding the towel in the same position, sit with feet off the floor and slowly rotate from side to side to work your obliques (the sides of your abs).

Holding the towel in the same position, sit with feet off the floor and slowly rotate from side to side to work your obliques (the sides of your abs). Compound burpee jump-over : Holding the towel between your hands at chest level, start by performing a squat. At the top of the squat, press the towel overhead. Then, jump up explosively and tuck your knees to your chest, pulling the towel under your feet like a jump rope. Finally, finish the move with a full burpee, hitting the deck for a push-up, and jump back up to standing to repeat the sequence.

: Holding the towel between your hands at chest level, start by performing a squat. At the top of the squat, press the towel overhead. Then, jump up explosively and tuck your knees to your chest, pulling the towel under your feet like a jump rope. Finally, finish the move with a full burpee, hitting the deck for a push-up, and jump back up to standing to repeat the sequence. Lunge to knee drive : hold the towel overhead and step back to a lunge. Then, step back toward the starting position, and bring your back knee up in front of you. At the same time, lower the towel to chest level, keeping your arms straight.

: hold the towel overhead and step back to a lunge. Then, step back toward the starting position, and bring your back knee up in front of you. At the same time, lower the towel to chest level, keeping your arms straight. Skater hops: Place the towel on the floor and leap laterally over it. Stay low, jumping explosively from one side to the other, keeping your inside leg off the ground and crossed slightly behind you for balance.

If you’re struggling with burpees, twists, or lunges, try scaled versions

Berry’s workout is high-intensity, but all of the movements can be effectively modified for beginners.

The burpee jump-over looks good on Instagram, but it’s challenging to do safely, according to Kat Com, founder, CEO and trainer at Studio SWEAT. Start with moving burpees, or even burpee modifications like squat thrusts, Com told Insider.

For Russian twists, start by keeping your feet on the floor to master the movement, trainer Miriam Fried previously told Insider. You can also do both twists and sit-ups without a towel.

While step-back lunges are great for beginners, you’ll need good balance to add the knee drive. To work on it, consider holding on to a sturdy piece of furniture with one hand as you lunge.

Finally, make skater hops easier by substituting a step, instead of a jump, from side to side.