STUDY: Birds Are Mostly Likely To Poop On One Particular Kind Of Car

Photo: BazzaDaRambler/Flickr

Red cars are a big bull’s-eye for bird poop, according to a study conducted by Halfords, an English car accessories chain.Researchers recorded the number of times birds defecated on approximately 1,140 cars in five English cities: Brighton, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Bristol.



Their findings? Eighteen per cent of crimson cars were found to have bird droppings on them, more than any other car colour in the study.

The study also found that 14 per cent of blue cars had bird droppings on them, as well as 11 per cent of black cars and 7 per cent of white cars.

Green cars were targeted by birds the least.

But the British Trust for Ornithology was sceptical about the car colour theory, according to the Daily Mail.

“We do know that birds can be attracted to certain colours during display, but droppings are cars are probably more to do with where you park,” a spokesman for BTO said. “If you park where more birds roost, then you are going to get more droppings on your vehicle.”

There you have it, folks. Park under a roost of birds, and your car will get pooped on — no matter what colour.

