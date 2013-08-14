How To Tie A Half Windsor Knot

Everyone at some point has to wear a tie. And there are so many different ties and tie knots to choose from.

Among the classics is the Windsor Half Knot – the classic triangular tie knot you see so often. It is the kind of tie knot that will serve you well in most situations.

David Goldberg, Founder and CEO of Freshneck.com (a Netflix-like subscription service for ties, bow ties, and other accessories) took us to the showroom of Alenford, an online retailer of fine Italian-made shirts, to learn how to properly tie a Half-Windsor knot.

To learn how it’s done, watch below:

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.