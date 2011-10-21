Half The American Work Force Made Under $26,400 Last Year

The government unveiled the 2010 payroll data and, as you’d expect, it wasn’t pretty.



The average income for U.S. workers is $ 39,959 but the median income is less than $26,400.

Almost 66 per cent of workers earned less than the average and the Social Security Administration says its because of income disparity.

Take a look at the chart below:

Photo: Social Security Administration

