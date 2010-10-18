Half Of UK Government And Unionized Workers Are Ready To Strike Against Planned Austerity Measures

49% of both government workers and unionized private sector workers are willing to strike in opposition to planned spending cuts in the U.K., according to a survey from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, via the Telegraph.



What’s the number one strike motivator?

Potential pay cuts, though reductions in pensions, salary freezes, and job losses are also a volatile issue.

The U.K.’s effort to reduce its budget deficit is far from out of the woods, and imagine how emboldened workers could be to strike should they see their counterparts on the continent win spending concessions from governments there.

It’s not wild to think French protestors won’t win some sort of climb down, given they’re now planning to block key French roads and stifle economic activity.

