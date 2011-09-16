REALIGNMENT: Half Of Republicans Now Support The Tea Party

Photo: Business Insider

A CNN poll released today finds that the Republican Party is divided over supporting the tea party, with 49 per cent active in the movement compared to 51 per cent who have no opinion or are opposed to it.CNN Polling Director Keating Holland said “Demographically, the tea party movement seems to hearken back to the ‘angry white men’ who were credited with the GOP’s upset victory in the 1994 midterm elections.”



Tea Party supporters are more likely to want to leave the United Nations (36%), compared to mainstream Republicans, and believe that the Department of Education should be shut down (62%).

A majority of Tea Partiers would rather Congress and the President focus on the federal deficit, as opposed to job creation, the poll found, while supporters of the movement place more blame for the economic crisis on the Federal Reserve.

Tea Party supporters were also found to be more conservative on social issues, with 59 per cent believing evolution is definitely or likely false, and 73 per cent opposing the recognition of same-sex marriages. They are also less likely to believe in man-caused global warming, with 58 per cent believing it is an unproven theory, compared to 38 per cent among the rest of the GOP.

Read the full poll results here:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.