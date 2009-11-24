Chinese Gaming Market To Hit $6 Billion In 2010

China’s online game market is reported to hit 41 billion yuan ($6 billion USD) in 2010.



That will be half of the world’s gaming industry market, says Beijing-based Cnzz.com, Inc., almost doubling from 2008 revenue of 20.8 billion yuan.

The report goes on mention two-thirds of China’s 338 million web users play online games.

Massive multiplayer online role-playing games are the favourites amongst Chinese game players. So much that 6 of the top 10 games in China are currently MMRPOGs. Activision Blizzard’s World of WarCraft is the most popular with 6 million registered users. Casual and card games are second and third most popular.

A new trend is Web-based games, whichrely on dynamically generated Web pages instead of Adobe Flash. Based on the report there are 1.54 million users playing the top 5 web page-based games on average of half an hour a day.

Online games in China are mostly supported by the free-to-play model. Game makers don’t charge monthly subscriptions to play the games, rather they charge for upgrades and in-game items to advance the game.

Photo: deeREK

