Half Of Netflix Streaming Viewers Come From Game Consoles

Matt Rosoff

Half of Netflix streaming viewers watch the service from their game consoles, according to Nielsen.

It shows that the game console really is becoming more of a general-purpose entertainment device, and that Netflix was smart to pursue deals with all three console makers early on.

Microsoft and Sony have been positioning the game console as a general entertainment device for a few years now, but the number-one game console for Netflix users is actually Nintendo’s Wii — 25% of Netflix streaming users say they get the service through their Wii, compared with 13% on the PS3 and 12% on Xbox Live.

Another 20% connect their computer to their TV to watch Netflix.

Hulu users are much more attached to their computers — 89% of them watch Hulu on their computer monitor, compared with only 42% of Netflix streaming viewers.

The data comes from more than 12,000 online interviews conducted in March.

Here’s the full chart:

Nielsen survey Netflix Hulu

Photo: Nielsen

 

 

