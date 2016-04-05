London has 436 tall buildings in the pipeline

London has at least 436 tall buildings in the pipeline, and almost half of its citizens aren’t happy about it.

According to a YouGov survey conducted by Historic England, an English Heritage group, 48% of Londoners think the influx of towers will have a “negative impact” on the city’s skyline.

A further 60% said they would like a say over whether tall building construction could go ahead in “historically significant” parts of London.

According to a New London Architecture report, at least 436 tall buildings — defined as buildings over 20 storeys — are “in the pipeline” as of March 2016.

This counts tall buildings which have been granted planning permission as well as those already in construction.

More than 100 tall buildings have been either proposed or approved in 2016 alone, the report adds, 89 are currently in construction, while another 233 have been approved. The other 114 are at the proposal stage.

This chart shows the status of new tall buildings in London in the last year up to February 216:

This chart shows London’s tall building activity in 2016 compares to 2015:

The borough of Tower Hamlets had the most tall buildings in the pipeline, at 93, followed by Greenwich at 67. Lambeth and Newham also have 32 each at various stages of development.

