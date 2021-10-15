Over half of LGBTQ middle and high school students reported being bullied, according to a new survey

Unrecognizable teenage students in high school campus walking at break Prostock-Studio

Over half of LGBTQ middle and high school students reported being bullied either in person or online over the past year, according to a new survey.

Of the 52% of LGBTQ students who reported being bullied, a third reported it had happened in-person as opposed to 42% who said they were bullied online, according to the survey compiled by the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth.

Bullying was reported more often by middle school students, with 65% of LGBTQ youth reporting harassment compared to 49% of high schoolers, according to the survey.

“Bullying of LGBTQ youth remains a significant area of concern, particularly among middle school students, students who are transgender or nonbinary, and Native/Indigenous students,” the Trevor Project said.

Native or Indigenous students reported the highest rate of bullying, with 70% of respondents saying they had been targeted.

White students and multiracial students were the next most likely group to report bullying with 54%, while 47% of Latinx students and 41% of Asian American or Pacific Islander students and Black students also said they were bullied.

The survey also found that transgender and nonbinary students reported higher rates of bullying than their cisgender classmates.

LGBTQ youth who reported that they were bullied in the past year were three times more likely to attempt suicide, the survey said, and was the same for in-person and online bullying.

The survey said 29% of LGBTQ middle school students who were bullied attempted suicide, compared to 25% of high school students who were bullied.

The research was conducted between October and December of 2020 and includes data from 35,000 youths ages 13-24, from across the US.