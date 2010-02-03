Half Of Internet Users Have Visited A Gaming Site

An increasing number of gamers are opting to play games online versus on consoles. In addition, many new gamers are finding games online and are driving the industry’s growth.



All of this means more of the overall internet audience is visiting gaming sites. According to comScore, 45% of total internet visitors visited a gaming site during May 2009 – up from 38% during the same period the prior year.

