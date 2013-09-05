Half Of Facebook Users Are Now From Outside North America And Europe

The geographic make-up of Facebook’s user base has reached a tipping point, with 50% of active Facebook accounts now originating outside of North America and Europe.

Asia has become Facebook’s largest market. In May 2013, 29% of Facebook’s 1.1 billion users logged in from Asian countries. In December 2008, it was just 4% of the network’s 150 million users at that time.

This data was gathered by BI Intelligence from various sources.

North America, dominated by the U.S., used to make up 47% of Facebook’s user base in 2008. It now represents just one-fourth of it. Europe also saw its share of total users decline to 25%.

African and South American nations saw their share of Facebook’s audience grow to 5% and 14% respectively.

Facebook is bolstering its presence in emerging markets through efforts such as Facebook For Every Phone, an app on feature phones that delivers a pared-down and less data-heavy user experience. It is now used by more than 100 million people each month.

Facebook is successfully monetizing its user base growth in emerging markets such as Africa and South America. Last quarter it reported 70% year-over-year growth in the average revenue per user in geographic markets outside Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

