STUDY: Half Of Eighth Graders Think Their Classes Are Too Easy

An overwhelming percentage of students in America feel that school work these days is just too easy, according to a study by the centre for American Progress.50-one per cent of eighth graders nationwide felt that their civics classes were too easy, and 29 per cent felt maths classes were often or always not challenging.



When it came to reading, one-third of eighth graders reported reading five pages or less during the school day and for homework combined.

And the lack of rigorous curriculum seems to continue into high school, with 28 per cent of high school seniors reporting they are rarely required to write long-form answers on tests, and 21 per cent saying maths was too easy.

The centre for American Progress noted that many students also don’t have access to engineering and technology classes, which could set them back from competing in the global market.

These findings are somewhat disturbing considering American schools have fallen to “average” among international education rankings, according to the AFP. Out of 34 OECD countries, only eight have a lower high school graduation rate than the United States.

