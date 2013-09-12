Half Of Canada Lives In Just These Counties

Last week, we showed you how concentrated the United States was in a map. Half of the country lives in a measly 146 counties out of well over 3,000.
Our neighbour to the north, Canada, isn’t so different. Seventeen out of 298 counties hold half (51% to be precise) of the Canadian population.
So technically, Canada doesn’t have “counties,” they have “Census Geographic Units” but they serve essentially an identical purpose a counties do here in the states.
Here’s half of Canada, and below it is the list of counties.
Here are the 17 Canadian census geographic regions in order of population:
- Toronto, Ontario
- Metro Vancouver, British Columbia
- Montreal, Quebéc
- Division #6, Alberta
- Peel, Ontario
- Division #11, Alberta
- York, Ontario
- Ottawa, Ontario
- Division #11, Manitoba
- Durham, Ontario
- Quebéc City, Quebéc
- Hamilton, Ontario
- Waterloo, Ontario
- Halton, Ontario
- Simcoe, Ontario
- Middlesex, Ontario
- Niagara, Ontario
