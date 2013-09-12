Half Of Canada Lives In Just These Counties

Last week, we showed you how concentrated the United States was in a map. Half of the country lives in a measly 146 counties out of well over 3,000.

Our neighbour to the north, Canada, isn’t so different. Seventeen out of 298 counties hold half (51% to be precise) of the Canadian population.

So technically, Canada doesn’t have “counties,” they have “Census Geographic Units” but they serve essentially an identical purpose a counties do here in the states.

Here’s half of Canada, and below it is the list of counties.

Here are the 17 Canadian census geographic regions in order of population:

Toronto, Ontario

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Montreal, Quebéc

Division #6, Alberta

Peel, Ontario

Division #11, Alberta

York, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario

Division #11, Manitoba

Durham, Ontario

Quebéc City, Quebéc

Hamilton, Ontario

Waterloo, Ontario

Halton, Ontario

Simcoe, Ontario

Middlesex, Ontario

Niagara, Ontario

