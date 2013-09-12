Half Of Canada Lives In Just These Counties

Walter Hickey

Last week, we showed you how concentrated the United States was in a map. Half of the country lives in a measly 146 counties out of well over 3,000.

Our neighbour to the north, Canada, isn’t so different. Seventeen out of 298 counties hold half (51% to be precise) of the Canadian population.

So technically, Canada doesn’t have “counties,” they have “Census Geographic Units” but they serve essentially an identical purpose a counties do here in the states.

Here’s half of Canada, and below it is the list of counties.

Canada mapWalter Hickey / BI

Here are the 17 Canadian census geographic regions in order of population:

  • Toronto, Ontario
  • Metro Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Montreal, Quebéc
  • Division #6, Alberta
  • Peel, Ontario
  • Division #11, Alberta
  • York, Ontario
  • Ottawa, Ontario
  • Division #11, Manitoba
  • Durham, Ontario
  • Quebéc City, Quebéc
  • Hamilton, Ontario
  • Waterloo, Ontario
  • Halton, Ontario
  • Simcoe, Ontario
  • Middlesex, Ontario
  • Niagara, Ontario

