Insane Images From The Canadian Ice Storm That Left Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power

Hundreds of thousands of Toronto residents were left in the dark, and much of Eastern Canada remains covered in ice after a massive winter storm swept through Ontario and Quebec over the weekend.

Eleven fatalities were also reported, according to the BBC.

Bloomberg says the storm dented holiday shopping in downtown Toronto, but The Wall Street Journal’s David George-Cosh quotes a note from CIBC’s Benjamin Tal saying won’t have much of an economic impact.

“We do not view this storm as a major economic event and at most it will work to marginally impact the timing of economic activity in the coming weeks,” he said.

But it’s making for some interesting scenes — check it out:





REUTERS/Gary Hershorn Ice encrusted pine cones are seen in Earl Bales Park following an ice storm in Toronto December 23, 2013.

REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger A woman has her hair blown by the wind during a snowstorm in Quebec City December 22, 2013.

REUTERS/Gary Hershorn Berries are encrusted in ice as a man takes pictures of the tree during an ice storm in Toronto, December 22, 2013.

REUTERS/Christinne Muschi An apple topped with snow hangs on a tree on the 430-acre apple orchard and cidery at Domaine Pinnacle in Frelighsburg, Quebec, December 16, 2013.

REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang Icicles hang from a signal light and a street sign after freezing rain in Toronto, Ontario December 22, 2013. Thousands of households are without power in the Greater Toronto area following an overnight ice storm.

REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang A bicycle is covered with ice after freezing rain in Toronto, Ontario December 22, 2013. Thousands of households are without power in the Greater Toronto area following an overnight ice storm.

REUTERS/Chris Helgren A layer of ice coats the leaf of a Japanese maple tree after an ice storm in Toronto December 22, 2013.

