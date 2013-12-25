Insane Images From The Canadian Ice Storm That Left Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power

Hundreds of thousands of Toronto residents were left in the dark, and much of Eastern Canada remains covered in ice after a massive winter storm swept through Ontario and Quebec over the weekend.
Eleven fatalities were also reported, according to the BBC.
Bloomberg says the storm dented holiday shopping in downtown Toronto, but The Wall Street Journal’s David George-Cosh quotes a note from CIBC’s Benjamin Tal saying won’t have much of an economic impact.
“We do not view this storm as a major economic event and at most it will work to marginally impact the timing of economic activity in the coming weeks,” he said.
But it’s making for some interesting scenes — check it out:
This is the most Canadian thing ever to happen. #darkTO #icestorm2013 pic.twitter.com/JIkPkdAWTS
— Taylor Mann (@tailormann) December 23, 2013
People literally skating on Canadian streets to get around #icestorm2013 #icestorm #quebec #ontario pic.twitter.com/vGb2QxvZJU
— Edward Kiledjian (@ekiledjian) December 22, 2013
