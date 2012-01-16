Charge! More Americans Will Travel In 2012 [STUDY]

Photo: Al_HikesAZ

It seems lost luggage and lousy service aren’t enough to keep Americans out of the airports this year.According to the latest American Express Spending & Savings Tracker, half of us plan to pack our carry-ons to see the world and 77 per cent will be getting there by plane.



In examining responses from a random sample of 2,000 adults 18 and over surveyed online in December, American Express found that travel ranked high on our list of fiscal priorities.

In fact, it’s right up there with getting our finances in check (87 per cent versus 83 per cent in 2011), redecorating our homes and taking care of numero uno with gym memberships (15 per cent versus 8 per cent in 2011) and grooming supplies (75 per cent versus 73 per cent in 2011).

Of the jet-setters, 22 per cent will be travelling abroad, while 41 per cent plan to visit the beach.

20 per cent will spring for a cruise—we just hope they don’t get gouged with these fees.

“The survey suggests good news for the travel industry,” said Claire Bennett, senior vice president and general manager of American Express Travel. “Consumers are planning to invest more in travel and nearly a quarter are setting aside a separate travel budget to help them meet their 2012 travel goals.”

Also funding their wanderlust: rewards points from credit cards. We weren’t shy about whipping out the plastic over the holidays, and 2012 looks like it will be no different, with 54 per cent of respondents saying they will be using credit cards to pay for their excursions. (Click here to learn how to earn bonus airline miles for practically nothing.)

To check out the full report, click here.

Are you travelling this year? We’d love to hear how you’re planning to pay for it.

