Half-Naked Women On The Internet: A Bigger Draw Than Ever For Sports Illustrated

Omniture numbers are in following Time, Inc. pub Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit issue.



They’re healthy!

From the release:

A strategic emphasis on video programming resulted in more than 5.7 million video views on SI.com during the first two days of the 2009 Swimsuit launch (12:00 a.m. 2/10 – 12:00 a.m. 2/12). That number far surpasses the 3.3 million videos viewed during the entire six-week Swimsuit launch period in 2008.

The result produced record-setting traffic once again for SI.com. Unique visitors were up 5% on launch day and 6.7% on day two.

