Feds Discover HALF-MILE LONG Drug Tunnel Between Mexico And California

It only took U.S. officials three more weeks to find another drug-smuggling tunnel between the U.S. and Mexico. The half-mile second tunnel, which runs from a residence in Tijuana to a warehouse in San Diego’s Otay Mesa area, was discovered last night and contained an “undetermined amount of marijuana.”



At the beginning of November, federal agents found a not-quite-as-long drug tunnel and confiscated 20 tons of marijuana.

Officials said they would release more info later today.

