Smartwatches are now capable of playing one of the best games of all time

Someone managed to install and play the 1998 classic game “Half-Life” on a smartwatch.

Yes, really.

Of course, there’s little-to-no reason to install a game designed to be played on a full-size computer on a smartwatch. Some people have motives, like the guy who loaded the original “Doom” game onto a copy machine to prove how poor Canon’s security was on its machines. The motive here seems to be, “Is this possible?” The answer is apparently yes, against all logic.

Still, it’s one of those things that’s fun to see because of how absurd it is — like a shark riding an elephant, or KFC’s (in)famous Double Down “sandwich.” It’s clearly impractical to play on such a small screen, as the controls are almost impossible to use. And then there’s the fact that you can’t see very much. We’re talking about a 1.65-inch screen here.



“Half-Life” is being played on the LG G Watch, which isn’t an especially powerful smartwatch. But it does show how the computers we needed to play games like “Half-Life” back in 1998 can be condensed today into a tiny form factor. Like a smartwatch, for instance!

Check out the full video below of “Half-Life” being played on a smartwatch. And maybe don’t try this at home when you could be playing “Rocket League” instead.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

