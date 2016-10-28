Half a million Red Cross blood donors have had their personal data compromised

Photo: Getty Images.

The Red Cross has been forced to apologise after a security breach saw 550,000 blood donor files obtained by an unauthorised person.

The charity is trying to contact the donors affected.

The error occurred after the information was placed on an unprotected computer system.

It is believed the files are part of an online application to give blood used from 2010.

The Red Cross says all copies of the data have now been deleted and the risk of misuse of the data is low.

The Australian Federal Police have been consulted about the breach.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.