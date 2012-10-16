Bombshell Figures Show Almost Half A Million People Have Left Spain This Year

Photo: AP Images

In response to the economic crisis ravaging Spain, approximately 420,150 people have emigrated from Spain since January, according to the National Statics Institute (INE).54,912 of those that have left are Spanish citizens — meaning that over 10,000 have left since earlier estimates this summer. That’s also a 21.6 per cent increase from 2011, according to ABC.



For the first time in history, the net migration flow was negative in all of Spain’s autonomous communities, according to multiple Spanish news outlets.

The balance was last positive overall in 2009, when only 35,302 Spanish citizens left the country.

SPAIN’S IN TROUBLE: Here’s The Worst-Case Scenario >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.