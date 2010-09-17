Half A Million Greek Tax Cases Are Tied Up In Court, And Now The Court Workers Are Striking

Sorry, sometimes you just have to laugh at the absurdity of the Greek situation.
You know that tax collection is one of the big problems, right?
Check this out.
New Justice Ministry statistics show that nearly half a million cases of alleged tax-related offenses are pending at courts around the country, obstructing the dispensation of justice but also holding back much-needed state revenue at a time when the debt-ridden government is desperate to refill state coffers and plug a gaping budget deficit.
…
Court clerks yesterday staged a work stoppage from 7.30 a.m. until 11.30 a.m., protesting staff shortages and the lack of sufficient courtrooms to handle the huge backlog of cases.
