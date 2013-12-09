Half A Billion Dollars In QBE Shares Changed Hands Today, As The Price Dropped 22%

Insurer QBE has ended a horror day on the ASX down 22.33%.

Some $515 million of QBE shares changed hands today – more than twice value of the second-most traded stock, CBA.

The drop wiped $4.2 billion off QBE’s market cap.

Via investing.com, here’s what happened:

QBE started the day down 20% from Thursday’s close after issuing a profit warning and announcing that chairman Belinda Hutchinson would retire in March. It was in a trading halt all of Friday in anticipation of today’s news.

The ASX 200 closed the day down 0.8%.

