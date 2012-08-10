A US Swimmer Lost By 0.4 Seconds After Two Hours Of Racing

The open water 10km marathon is one of the most gruelling events of the Olympics. It lasts two hours, and requires the swimmers to deal with natural elements beyond their control.



Today’s women’s race was decided by the slimmest of margins, with Hungary’s Eva Risztov out-touching USA’s Haley Anderson by just 0.4 seconds after a 1 hour, 57 minute race.

With just a few meters left, the two swimmers were neck and neck. That’s Anderson on the bottom in the white cap, only a couple feet behind Risztov:

Photo: NBC Olympics

But as they came to the finish, Risztov separated herself. Swimmers have to slap that electronic board in order to register their official time, and Risztov slapped first:

Photo: NBC Olympics

It was clear that Risztov won by the naked eye. But in a two-hour race, a 0.4 second winning margin automatically triggers a photo finish:

In the end, the photo finish was just a formality. Risztov knew in the water that she’d won:

Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

When it was made official, she threw up her hands in celebration:

