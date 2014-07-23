A Federal Appeals Court Just Invalidated Obamacare In These 36 States

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a 2-1 decision that health insurance subsidies provided by the Affordable Care Act are invalid in the 36 states with federal health insurance marketplaces.

The Halbig v. Burwell ruling means that more than 5 million people in 36 states who are currently receiving health insurance subsidies through the federal marketplaces could potentially be shut out, as the graphic below shows.

Business Insider/ Skye Gould Data on health insurance marketplaces from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The health insurance subsidies won’t be cut off immediately. The Hill reports that the government is expected to appeal the decision and it looks like the case may eventually be headed to the Supreme Court.

